Salvation Army hosts Christmas Distribution for local families

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army in Aberdeen began a week of holiday giving during their annual Christmas Distribution. Local families were able to drive through to pick up bags of gifts and groceries.

”We have the bags that includes coats, hats, gloves, you know the gifts of warmth that we’ve been collecting. And also, in there is all the toys from the Angel trees that we have,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Joe Alvarez.

Angel Trees were placed around the community for children in need of Christmas presents. The city of Aberdeen was able to donate gifts to hundreds of those children.

”We’re serving 247 families, just kids we had 830 kids in those families,” said Alvarez.

Nearly 500 bags of groceries were also dispersed to those families so that everyone had a holiday meal.

”We just wanted to ensure that the kids and the families that are struggling during the holiday season, we just wanted to make sure that they have a nice Christmas,” said Alvarez.

Making sure everyone can celebrate the holidays would not have been possible without the donations from the Hub City Community.

”The fact of the Christmas giving, when we have the toys for the kids, the food for the family, it’s just wonderful that we have the support from the community of Aberdeen and outlining support from other communities to help people in need around this area,” said volunteer Jackie Gauer.

The Salvation Army of Aberdeen will continue giving back this week with a holiday meal drive-through on Thursday.

