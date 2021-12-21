Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota women roll past Oral Roberts in Tulsa

Coyotes get great balance in big win over ORU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) -Five Coyotes reached double-figures as South Dakota topped Oral Roberts 90-59 in the Summit League opener Monday afternoon at the Mabee Center.

South Dakota (8-4, 1-0) won its eighth-straight Summit League opener by scoring a season-high 90 points. USD’s 90 points were also the most given up by Oral Roberts (5-7, 0-1) this season.

“Today our defensive intensity and ability to finish plays allowed us to get into rhythm offensively and pick up a very good win to kick off conference play,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

South Dakota put five players in double-figures for the second time this season. Fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb paced the group with 18 points, knocking down half of the Coyotes’ eight 3-pointers. She also dished out five assists. Freshman Grace Larkins filled up the stat sheet with of a career-high 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Fifth-year senior Liv Korngable was 6-of-9 from the floor for 13 points.

Second-year freshmen Kyah Watson and Maddie Krull also finished in double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Both dished out four assists and Watson came up with four steals. All 11 players that checked into the game scored a field goal.

Oral Roberts freshman Tirzah Moore was the lone Golden Eagle in double-figures with 17 points.

South Dakota shot at a season-high 58.7 percent clip (37-of-63) for the game. The Coyotes also dished out a season-best 22 assists in the game with four players contributing three or more assists. Oral Roberts made 22-of-56 (39.3 percent) from the field.

The Coyotes controlled the inside game, outscoring the Golden Eagles 52-32 in the paint. USD also scored 21 points off 19 ORU turnovers.

Lamb and Korngable got hot from deep in the first quarter, with the Coyotes scoring 11-straight points to jump out to a 15-4 lead. USD’s efficiency continued to push the lead to 44-26 by the halftime horn and 65-38 by the end of the third. USD’s largest lead of the game was 33 points, 88-55, with under two minutes to play with a layup from fourth-year junior Allison Peplowski.

South Dakota continues its three-game road stretch with Kansas City on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as SDSU men handle Roos 89-57 at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Doug Wilson leads Jacks past Kansas City at Frost Arena
USD men outscored by Abmus and Oral Roberts in Vermillion
Coyote men outscored by Abmas and Oral Roberts
Meyer leads SDSU past red-hot Roos in Kansas City
Jackrabbit women snap Kansas City’s 10-game winning streak
Meyer leads SDSU past red-hot Roos in Kansas City
SDSU women snap 10 game win streak for UMKC