Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs get another big win, this time at DRSM

DeSmet boys beat DRSM in Dells
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs have had quite a week with that dramatic last second win at Clark/Willow Lake, the narrow loss at the Sanford Pentagon Friday night against one of the nation’s best teams and then another solid win Monday night in Dell Rap[ids where the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 with a 60-42 win behind the play of Kalen Garry with 24 points and Damon Wilkinson with 18 points. Nic Gaspar led the way for the Cardinals.

