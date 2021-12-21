Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs get another big win, this time at DRSM

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs have had quite a week with that dramatic last second win at Clark/Willow Lake, the narrow loss at the Sanford Pentagon Friday night against one of the nation’s best teams and then another solid win Monday night in Dell Rap[ids where the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 with a 60-42 win behind the play of Kalen Garry with 24 points and Damon Wilkinson with 18 points. Nic Gaspar led the way for the Cardinals.

