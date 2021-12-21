Avera Medical Minute
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner

A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck at Baltic Corner Monday morning.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck. This happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 115 and 250th Street in Minnehaha County, otherwise known as Baltic Corner. Sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck collided with the utility truck. The truck rolled on its side and pinned the driver. It took emergency crews almost 45 minutes to remove the driver. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Two men were in the pickup truck and were not seriously injured. The utility truck driver was cited for not stopping at a stop sign.

