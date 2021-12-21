Avera Medical Minute
Warmer and Breezy

Flurries this Morning
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off with a few flurries and light snow across parts of northern South Dakota. Those will come to an end this morning with minor snowfall accumulations for some. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a little bit warmer as highs climb into the mid 20s north and lower 30s south. It will be breezy with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph across the region before the wind dies down tonight.

By Wednesday, the sunshine will be back which will allow temperatures to warm up into the 30s for much of the region and even some 4′s to the west. Sunshine will continue on Thursday and temperatures will warm up even more and get to the 40s everywhere.

On Christmas Eve Friday, we’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix. It doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing much of anything significant or really anything for major travel concern. We’ll be monitoring the trend for this to see if this changes in any sort of way. For Christmas Day, a cold front will move through and drop our highs to the 20s north and 30s elsewhere with sunshine gradually returning.

