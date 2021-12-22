Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years

Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Chris Cashman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wa. (KING) – Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He was supposed to graduate in 1943, but he began boot camp instead.

Now, he’s finally closed out his high school education, thanks to a special ceremony Monday.

His granddaughter arranged it through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.

Reda fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy Invasion.

He was also an award-winning Army sharpshooter.

His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans...
His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance
LIVE: Verdict in Kim Potter trial
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at some establishments
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Chicago is in...
Chicago health official: 'Biggest COVID-19 surge' since before vaccines