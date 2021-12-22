Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Fireworks over Mt. Rushmore (KOTA TV)
Oral arguments set in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell