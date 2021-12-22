Avera Medical Minute
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota, home. Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located.(Source: KVLY via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were discovered Saturday night in home in south Moorhead when other family members checked on them after not hearing from them.

Police reported the cause of death Wednesday after a medical examiner’s office examined blood samples.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. 

