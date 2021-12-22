Brookings man escapes burning mobile home

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings man is recovering after escaping a mobile home fire. Crews responded to the home on 12th Street just before midnight. They found 75% of a mobile home engulfed in fire, some flames reaching 30 feet into the air. Crews were on scene for about four hours. The fire chief says the man suffered first-degree burns and added that he was minutes away from more serious injuries or death. An investigation is underway regarding the cause of the fire which destroyed the mobile home.

