Churches prepare for Christmas as COVID-19 cases remain stready

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas season is a busy one for churches in Sioux Falls. For many, this year will be the return of in-person Christmas services even as COVID-19 cases remain steady around the state.

This Christmas is already going to be much different at First Baptist Sioux Falls. The church could only offer online services for Christmas Eve and Day last year, still dealing with a high in COVID-19 cases. In-person services are returning this season, even though not everyone will still be able to return.

“When we weren’t meeting at all, that was a new experience. And doing everything online was exciting, interesting, a challenge. But overtime, most folks have come back. There’s a few folks who are staying at home.” said First Baptist Pastor Bill McCready.

McCready said that’s led to a consistent audience tuning in every Sunday online to watch service. He said First Baptist hadn’t had hardly any online presence before the pandemic. But now, it’s a necessity.

“The whole culture has shifted to smartphones and video, and all kinds of different pieces like that. So for the church to keep up, it made sense.” said McCready.

It’s a similar situation at First United Methodist Church near downtown. The church did have online services before the pandemic began. But now, it’s just as important for messaging as in-person services are.

“But it’s been interesting that we continue to have a strong online worshiping congregation as well. And so we actually have a larger worshiping congregation than we did before the pandemic.” said Pastor Sara Nelson.

First United Methodist continues to see them as a pillar in their services, no matter what the future holds for in-person attendance.

“Worshiping online is definitely going to be continuing. And we’re going to continue to think about how we can expand that, to offering studies. We already have offered studies online beyond worship. And just, how do we continue to connect with people?” said Pastor Jordan Louks.

McCready said First Baptist will be offering both in-person and online services for Christmas Eve and Day, more information can be found here. First United Methodist will be doing the same. However, they will be keeping their outdoor service for Christmas Eve from last year, as a way for people to gather while remaining distant.

