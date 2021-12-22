City Council passes 2nd reading of Mayor, Councilor pay raise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council passed a second reading of an amendment to a city ordinance that sets the salaries for both the Mayor and City Council members.

The amendment to the ordinance would set the Mayor’s salary at $195,000 a year, with council members receiving a compensation at 15 percent of that salary. The amendment had passed it’s first reading earlier in December unanimously.

One of the proposal’s sponsors, Council Member Marshall Selberg, said voting on the amendment now would allow people time to consider the change, and make up their mind headed into next year’s election.

“We are in campaign season, there is still time for candidates to emerge. It is a mayoral election, which means turnout should be strong, and as amany citizens as possible should be able to weigh in on this charter amendment.” said Selberg.

Selberg said the increase is needed following years of neglect on keeping the Mayor’s salary, and in turn the Council Members’ compensation, in check. He also wants to review the salary more often in the future, and work with the council to find a way to make sure it keeps up with the changing needs of Sioux Falls.

“We can work to identify a process and criteria, upon which the mayor’s salary can be periodically reviewed, to ensure it remains at a level that achieves the objectives of attracting great leadership for our community.” said Selberg.

However the proposal was amended once before the final vote. Council Member Janet Brekke brought forward a change that would set the Mayor’s salary at $165,000 a year instead. While still an increase, Brekke said the change would be a compromise on finding a suiting salary for the position, while keeping Sioux Falls in line with other mayoral salaries in cities across the region.

“I don’t really believe that this is going to attract more capable, qualified people into the office. But I do think it is a fair salary, and this amendment creates a fair salary.” said Brekke.

Both Selberg and the proposal’s other sponsor, Council Member Greg Neitzert, said they support Brekke’s amendment to set the salary at $165,000, and reiterated that ultimately it will be the voters who have the final say on the matter.

“It’s just going to obviously make it more palatable. And regardless of however it goes, I totally will honor whatever the voters decide.” said Neitzert.

Brekke’s amendment was passed unanimously, and so did the change to the ordinance at $165,000 a year. Council Members would be compensated at $24,750 a year based on the proposal. The amendment to the ordinance will still need approval from voters in Sioux Falls, and will be on the ballot for the April 12th, 2022 election.

