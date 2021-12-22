Avera Medical Minute
Dakota State women edged in Arizona tournament in battle of ranked teams

DSU almost overcomes big deficit against Montana Western
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (Dakota News Now) -It was a battle of ranked teams at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, AZ Tuesday afternoon and the Bulldogs of Montana Western prevailed 60-56 over #17 Dakota State.

The 21st-ranked Bulldogs took a 14 point lead inn the first half behind the hot shooting of Brynley Fitzgerald who led both teams with 18 points. Savannah Walsdorf rallied DSU with 15 points as did Jenni Giles and Lexi Robson who both had 10 and the Trojans actually took the lead in the 3rd quarter 38-37. But Jenni Weber hit a big “3″ and scored 12 points to grab the lead back for good for Montana Western. It grew to 10 before a pair of late 3′s by Walsdorf narrowed the margin to 58-56. But that was as close as DSU would get. The Trojans are now 11-5 and play Providence Wednesday. Montana Western is 9-3.

