Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Getting Warmer

Rain/Snow Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region today. Any cloud cover will break quickly and plenty of sunshine will help temps warm up. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the north to the mid 40s out in parts of central South Dakota. The wind will be fairly light as well. Tomorrow is looking even better with highs for most of us in the 40s, just with a little more cloud cover!

We’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve although it doesn’t look to be producing much of anything significant for accumulation that would cause travel difficulty. We’re monitoring the chance for some snowfall on Christmas Day, too! We could see a storm system gather some steam and move into the region, possibly causing some accumulating snowfall. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we keep you posted on how traveling will be looking this week!

Heading into next week, some very cold air will settle into the region. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Temperatures on the Rise
Snow by Christmas?
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Temperatures Returning
Warmer Air Incoming
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Forecast