Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region today. Any cloud cover will break quickly and plenty of sunshine will help temps warm up. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the north to the mid 40s out in parts of central South Dakota. The wind will be fairly light as well. Tomorrow is looking even better with highs for most of us in the 40s, just with a little more cloud cover!

We’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve although it doesn’t look to be producing much of anything significant for accumulation that would cause travel difficulty. We’re monitoring the chance for some snowfall on Christmas Day, too! We could see a storm system gather some steam and move into the region, possibly causing some accumulating snowfall. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we keep you posted on how traveling will be looking this week!

Heading into next week, some very cold air will settle into the region. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero!

