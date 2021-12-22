Jefferson boys win thriller at Lincoln, girls edge Tea Area at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night Tuesday for the Jefferson basketball teams.

The boys beat Lincoln on the Patriots home floor in a thriller 63-61 as Kaden Year led the way with 23 points. Elliot Whitney had 17 for the Patriots who had a long pass deflected by Year as time was running out in an attempt to tie or win the game. Taylen Ashley also had 13 points for Jefferson and JT Rock 12 for Lincoln.

Cierra Watkins had 18 points for the girls as the Cavs defended their home court with a 51-43 win over Tea Area. Katie Vasecka led the Titans and was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.

