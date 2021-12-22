Marvel drops ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ teaser trailer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It made its debut at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home and now it’s been released worldwide.

Earlier today, Marvel dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the title character, Dr. Strange.

The trailer also features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff following the events of WandaVision on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.