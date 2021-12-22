Avera Medical Minute
Marvel drops ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ teaser trailer

It made its debut at the end of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and now it’s been released worldwide.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ poster
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ poster(Marvel Studios)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It made its debut at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home and now it’s been released worldwide.

Earlier today, Marvel dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the title character, Dr. Strange.

The trailer also features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff following the events of WandaVision on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.

