Mild End to Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Conditions have been pretty quiet the past few days and as we get closer to Christmas, things look to remain quiet and mild for this time of the year... but the question is will we have a white Christmas? While it’s not looking likely for a lot of places, some snow could move in overnight Friday into Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: We’ll have another quiet night in store with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A warm front will be pushing through, which will be responsible for the cloud cover. Winds will be rather light and gradually shift from the S and SE to the W overnight. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY: It’ll be a rather mild to warm day as the warm front moves through the region. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day, but skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy Thursday night with areas of patchy drizzle. Winds will shift from the W to the S at 5-15 mph, but will increase to 10-20 mph Thursday night. Highs will climb into the 40s for most areas with some 30s north. Lows range from the 20s north to the 30s south.

FRIDAY: The warmth will continue as we head into Christmas Eve, but we do watch a cold front and low pressure system approach heading into Friday night. While we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day, skies become overcast Friday night with a slight chance of some light snow showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 30s north to the 40s to near 50 south with winds gradually shifting to the NW.

CHRISTMAS DAY: There will be a chance for some ongoing light snow showers Christmas Day, but the better chance will be during the morning hours. Accumulations will remain minimal, so we shouldn’t have any major issues regarding travel other than maybe a couple slick spots. Temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY: Another area of low pressure will slide through and bring another chance for some light snow showers, but again, accumulations look to be minimal at this time. Highs will climb back into the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and teens.

NEXT WEEK: The coldest air of the season looks to settle in as we head into the final week of 2021 and possibly to begin 2022. There will be sporadic chances for some light snow showers throughout the week, otherwise we’ll have a good amount of cloud cover. Highs will be in the teens and 20s to start the week, but drop into the single digits and teens by midweek. Lows will stay above zero Monday night, but likely dropping below zero for most areas from Tuesday night on.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.