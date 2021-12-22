Avera Medical Minute
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The most dominant strain of COVID-19 has made its way to South Dakota.

The Department of Health reports the Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

The findings were verified by the Public Health Laboratory in Pierre.

The DOH says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.

Health officials say that while it is only one case, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist given the variant’s increased transmission.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa back in November and made its way to the U.S. less than a month later.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

