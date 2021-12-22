Avera Medical Minute
Oral arguments set in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Fireworks over Mt. Rushmore (KOTA TV)
Fireworks over Mt. Rushmore (KOTA TV)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Oral arguments are set for next month in the latest round in Gov. Kristi Noem’s legal fight to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

The Rapid City Journal reported Tuesday that a three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis will hear arguments on Jan 12. Both sides will get 15 minutes to speak.

Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day this past July.

A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, prompting an appeal to the 8th Circuit. 

