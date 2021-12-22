Phillips avenue to undergo infrastructure and aesthetic improvements in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The orange cones and sound of construction equipment will echo through Phillips Avenue between 8th and 10th street, for a major upgrade to the area next Spring.

Sioux Falls representatives say the upgrade is needed for practical reasons. While they’re doing those upgrades, plans are to add more features to create an entire mood for the area.

Pavers will frame the area between the road and sidewalk, planters will soften the streetscape with greenery. Parking will change from parallel to angled, and the artistic metal framework will support large porch-style swings.

Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Weston Phillips says the entire vision of the project is to create an improved atmosphere.

“It’s pretty tired from Eighth to 10th on Phillips and also on River Road east to Phillips we’re replacing both the underground utilities and the street surfacing,” said Philips.

Stockwell Engineering has been hired to design the project while the contractor is still being chosen. David Locke, the Lead Landscaper and Partner at Stockwell has his favorite parts of the project.

“I’m most excited about the string lights, I mean from a streetscape standpoint. It’s more than just the plants and the trees. Those are very important and they and they help create that ambiance. A lot of it comes down to also the hardscape elements; whether it’s the Phillips Avenue monuments, the string lights, the quartzite walls, the public art all of those different elements play into that effect,” said Locke.

“On the last project, we used temporary boardwalks. Keep an eye out as you’re, you’re visiting your favorite business downtown might be a little detour but will still get you there,” said Philips.

We asked Mitch Mergen, Civil Engineer and Partner at Stockwell Engineers what it will be like the first time the project is done and he can walk down the sidewalk and take it all in.

“It will be fun because we’ve been working on this project since 2016. We got the first master planning too, for us and our office, it’s been a long time coming, and for the property owners and tenants along there too. It’s been a long time coming for them, so it’ll just be pure excitement,” said Mergen.

Both the city and Stockwell Engineers say they are working with the businesses during the construction project to make sure that there is accessibility.

You can subscribe for updates on the project and see renderings on the City of Sioux Falls website. The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.