SDSU’s Henderson knows Wednesday night will be high scoring again with Oral Roberts at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Summit League play tipped off last night and the SDSU men looked great aginst Kansas City...

Doug Wilson led a balanced attack with 16 points Monday night as 5 Jacks were in double figures. Zeke Mayo had a dozen points and Baylor Scheierman who had a big steal which led to a Wilson dunk had his 18th double-double.

More fireworks are expected Wednesday night when Oral Roberts comes to Brookings led by high-scoring guard Max Abmus who led the Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16 last spring. Jacks head coach Eric Henderson knows his team must find a way to stop one of the nation’s top scorers. ”Well we both have multiple ways to score so it’s not going to be easy to defend either one of us to be honest with you. Obviously with Max they have the ball in his hands about 90% of their possessions. So we have to come up with a good plan for him and make sure everything is hard for him.”

The Coyotes gave Oral Roberts a battle last night in Vermillion but came up short 82-73 despite a trio of players combining for 60 of the team’s points. Abmus led the way for ORU with 32 points. He had the highest average points per game last season in Division One.

