Sioux Falls native becomes CEO of Lite Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have difficulty walking so Lite Run developed special pants and a walking machine to use pressurized air to help them walk again.

“Lite Run has developed spacesuit technology to unweight a patient up to 50% of their body weight which is going to revolutionize rehab,” Lite Run CEO Mike Bankowski said.

The project began in January of 2020 at the Minneapolis VA hospital but the company’s new CEO Mike Bankowski is now excited to bring the technology to his hometown.

“My first goal is to get a device in the Sioux Falls VA but sometimes that is difficult with the way the VA is set up,” Bankowski said.

While Bankowski works on getting the walking suit into VA’s across the country he wants Sioux Falls veterans to reach out to him so they can try it out themselves.

“I am starting a veteran stand-up campaign and I hope to have it at the Sioux Falls VA but if not active generations and I am recruiting veterans from the area that are wheelchair-bound or have difficulty walking,” Bankowski said.

Helping veterans walk again is something the new CEO is very passionate about.

“I come from a family of long-term care providers it’s in my blood it’s in my heart and to have the ability to improve somebody’s life that means the world to me,” Bankowski said.

