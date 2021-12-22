Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls set to open Christmas tree drop-off sites

The City of Sioux Falls announced locations to drop off your real Christmas trees following the holiday.
Sioux Falls has two Christmas tree drop-off sites. The first location is at the Household...
Sioux Falls has two Christmas tree drop-off sites. The first location is at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on East Chambers street. You can find the second location behind the Taco Bell on Lyon Boulevard off of 12th Street.(WBKO)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tis the season...

To drop off your trees.

The City of Sioux Falls announced locations to drop off your real Christmas trees following the holiday.

The city will have two locations for residents beginning December 26th and going through January 9th.

The first location is at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on East Chambers Street.

You can find the second location behind the Taco Bell on Lyon Boulevard off of 12th Street.

Everything must be removed from your trees prior to drop-off.

You can also bring your broken or unwanted holiday lights to the East Chambers location for proper disposal.

The sites will be open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues