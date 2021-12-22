Sioux Falls set to open Christmas tree drop-off sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tis the season...

To drop off your trees.

The City of Sioux Falls announced locations to drop off your real Christmas trees following the holiday.

The city will have two locations for residents beginning December 26th and going through January 9th.

The first location is at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on East Chambers Street.

You can find the second location behind the Taco Bell on Lyon Boulevard off of 12th Street.

Everything must be removed from your trees prior to drop-off.

You can also bring your broken or unwanted holiday lights to the East Chambers location for proper disposal.

The sites will be open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

