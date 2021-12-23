Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen church throws surprise Christmas party for kindergarten students

By Sarah Parkin
Dec. 22, 2021
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Aberdeen First Assembly are helping local kindergartners get in the holiday spirit before they begin their winter vacation.

At Simmons Elementary, the kindergarten classrooms were given a giant surprise. That surprise was a party in a box.

”They brought in a giant present, which all the kindergartners just lost their minds because that’s unusual for us to have something so special like this in our classroom,” said kindergarten teacher Sadie Bossert.

The Aberdeen First Assembly’s present included gifts for each of the kids, games to play and treats to enjoy. The party was thrown in order to bring holiday cheer into the school.

”We believe that when you reach a kid that you reach them for life. They’re changed and affected for life. And families, families just need encouragement and hope during this time of year,” said Pastor Joni Wileman of Aberdeen First Assembly.

The party favors were bought by Aberdeen First Assembly and given to three local elementary schools, with the help of donations from church members.

”There was a family, a group of people, that did do a considerable donation. It was purely because they wanted to be part of it,” said Wileman.

Over 30 members of the church helped throw the festivities, giving kindergartners a break from their schoolwork.

”It’s nice to bring in people from outside of the school. The kids see me every single day. It’s nice to see familiar faces from the community and the fact that they’re willing to come in and share their time and efforts with our kids is really appreciated,” said Bossert.

The Aberdeen First Assembly has held holiday celebrations at O.M. Tiffany Elementary since 2013, but this is the first year they’ve expanded their celebrations to other schools such as Simmons Elementary.

