Aberdeen Salvation Army receives rare gold coins in Red Kettles

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army in Aberdeen is getting a boost for their Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army received two gold coins in their kettles. One was at the Walmart, the other at Kesslers. Each coin was valued at more than $900.

Receiving a valuable coin is a yearly tradition in the Chicago area, where Aberdeen Lieutenant Joe Alvarez is originally from, but it’s not as common in the Hub City.

”We asked around to see, you know, do gold coins pop up here? No one really remembers the last time we had a valuable coin. It was quite a shock that this year we were able to see not just one, but have two coins in the same night,” said Alvarez.

The Aberdeen Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has set a goal of raising $78,000 this year. As of today, they have raised $56,000. The Red Kettles will be available at several local business until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

