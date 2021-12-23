Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club winter break activities for kids

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Boys & Girls Club’s Art Coordinator, Mercedes Maltese joined us to share some fun holiday activities and crafts to do with your kids while they are home for winter break. You can use things that you find around the house to make art with. Maltese brought in toilet paper rolls and wrapping paper to create out of.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
The South Dakota Department of Health says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota
Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner

Latest News

Ideas for last minute holiday shopping at local businesses.
Ideas for last minute holiday shopping at local businesses
TH GRAY open a select few hours before Christmas Eve for last minute holiday shopping.
TH GRAY open a select few hours before Christmas Eve for last minute holiday shopping
Complimentary gift wrapping at Sticks and Steel.
Complimentary gift wrapping at Sticks and Steel
Last minute holiday shopping at local businesses.
Last minute holiday shopping at local businesses