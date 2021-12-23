Boys & Girls Club winter break activities for kids
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Boys & Girls Club’s Art Coordinator, Mercedes Maltese joined us to share some fun holiday activities and crafts to do with your kids while they are home for winter break. You can use things that you find around the house to make art with. Maltese brought in toilet paper rolls and wrapping paper to create out of.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.