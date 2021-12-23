COVID testing ramps up ahead of holidays, and where to find free at-home tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Long lines have been forming at COVID testing sites across the country as people look to ensure the safety of those around them before gathering for Christmas, and South Dakota is no exception.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in the number of patients that have come into our clinic right now to be tested,” Dr. Brian Tjarks said, one of the leaders of the Sanford testing site.

Miranda Jacobs was one of those individuals that came out to the Sanford Sports complex to be tested.

“It’s easy to expose anyone, so we just want to make sure that before we go anywhere that we’re keeping everyone safe,” Jacobs said.

People also continue to search for those at-home testing kits, sometimes unsuccessfully. Places like CVS and Walgreens have placed a limit on the number of tests you can buy.

However, South Dakota Urban Indian Health hopes to continue offering at-home tests to anyone that needs them for free.

“We will continue offering even if the demand goes down. I think it’s going to be wise for us to have them in stock because I think it’s going to be harder to get a P.C.R. test and you know it’s still going to be hard to find these in-home tests in stores,” Michaela Sieber said, the CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“I think it’s an amazing service that they are giving to our community I hope that many people take advantage of it instead of risking doing unsafe practices for their family members during the holidays,” Judy Kendall, who picked up some COVID tests, said.

While it may not be in time for the holidays, the South Dakota Department of Health is also offering free at-home COVID test kits that can be shipped right to your door. You can order those on the DOH website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.