Dakota State Women edged by Providence at Cactus Classic in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (Dakota News Now) -No. 17 Dakota State (S.D.) and Providence (Mont.) went through 14 lead changes, 10 ties, and a lead no greater than six points Wednesday afternoon on the final day of the Cactus Classic at Chandler Gilbert Community College Gymnasium. The Argos pulled away past the Trojans by closing the game with a 4-0 run in the final minute for a 68-63 victory.

Dakota State closed out their challenging non-conference schedule with an overall record of 11-6. Providence, a member of the Frontier Conference, finished the tournament with a 3-0 record and raised their overall record to 13-3. Both teams played in last year’s NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament Opening Round’s championship game in Omaha, Neb.

DSU will be off until Jan. 7, 2022, as they return to North Star Athletic Association conference schedule. The Trojans visit Valley City State (N.D.) with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City, N.D.

Providence (Mont.) 68, (17) Dakota State (S.D.) 63 – FINAL

Dakota State made their first four straight field goals from three different scorers – Courtney Menning Jessi Giles , and Savannah Walsdorf – to open a 9-3 lead after a layup by Savannah Walsdorf with seven minutes, seventeen seconds on the clock.

Providence answered with two straight 3-pointers (from Kerstyn Pimperton and Emilee Maldonado) to knot the game at 9-9 with 6:33 on the clock.

The Argos capped an 8-0 scoring run to regain their lead at 11-9 with 6:04 to go after a layup by Parker Esary.

Giles drained a 3-pointer to put DSU up 19-15 before UP answered with a layup by Maldonado to cut the Trojans’ lead to 19-17 by the end of the first quarter.

Dakota State was 8-of-12 from the field in the first ten minutes of the game (66.7 percent) compared to Providence 7-of-17 field goals (41.2 percent).

The Trojans and Argos battled through three ties and two lead changes in the second period. Lexi Robson hit a 3-pointer (assisted by Walsdorf) as the Trojans hold on to a 32-28 lead by halftime.

DSU was 4-of-17 from the field in the second quarter, while UP was 5-of-13 field goals.

Maldonado scored the first five points of the third period as the Argos regained their lead at 33-32 with 9:25 on the clock.

Dakota State and Providence traded leads five times in the third quarter. With DSU leading 36-35, the Argos went on a 6-0 scoring run capped by a layup by Maddy Dixon for a 41-36 lead with 4:45 to go in the period.

Providence led 45-41 by the end of the third quarter. The Argos outscored the Trojans 17-9 in the first ten minutes of the second half. UP shot 7-of-16 from the field (43.8 percent) and held DSU to 3-of-12 field goals (25 percent) in the third.

Giles scored seven points during DSU’s 7-2 fourth quarter opening run. She hit a 3-pointer (assisted by Robson) as the Trojans tied the game at 47-47 with 8:37 remaining.

Tied at 61-61, Brooklyn Harn completed a 3-point play to give Providence a 64-61 lead with 3:17 to go in the game.

Menning followed up with a layup as the Trojans trimmed the Argos’ lead to 64-63 with 2:19 remaining.

Maldonado converted a pair of free-throws to extend UP’s lead to 66-63 with a minute left in the game.

Both teams committed a turnover on their following possession. The Trojans rained their possession and called a timeout with less than 20 seconds to go.

DSU was unable to convert their scoring chance as was rebounded by UP’s Maldonado with less than 10 seconds to go. She was sent to the free-throw line after the Trojans committed a foul.

Maldonado hit both free-throws as the Argos secured the victory.

Providence shot 60 percent from the field (6-of-10 field goals) compared to Dakota State 41.2 percent (7-of-17 field goals) in the final quarter.

Giles poured in a game-high 24 points on her 8-of-14 field goal shooting, including 4-of-8 3-pointers, and hit all four free-throws for the Trojans. She also pulled down five rebounds.

Walsdorf added 20 points for the Trojans. Menning and Robson each added seven points and two steals. Robson dished out five assists. Ashlyn Macdonald contributed three assists and two steals.

Maldonado led the Argos with 23 points and seven rebounds. She was 6-of-13 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Esary added 16 points and seven rebounds for Providence. She stole the ball three times. Harn scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds off the bench. Dixon and Reed Hazard each tallied eight points.

Providence shot 44.6 percent overall from the field (25-of-56 field goals) compared to Dakota State 37.9 percent (22-of-58 field goals). The Trojans were 8-of-26 from the 3-point arc, while the Argos were 7-of-22 3-pointers.

DSU converted 11-of-14 free-throws (78.6 percent). UP was 11-of-16 free-throws (68.8 percent).

Providence outrebounded Dakota State 34-23 in the game. The Argos outscored the Trojans 10-3 in bench points.

DSU outscored UP 28-26 inside the paint and 9-2 in points off turnovers.

