December 22nd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A swift baseball pass from Jaxsyn Swift set Kyla Van Donkersgoed up for a score in Sioux Falls Christian’s win at Lennox.

DeShon Thompson didn’t see the hoop, yet it didn’t matter in this three point play during Canistota’s win over Freeman.

Tied at Creighton, Maddie Krull finds Hannah Sjerven for the USD’s game winning bucket!

Jackson Edman started Pierre’s home opener in style, scoring the games two points emphatically!

Our top play are the plays made by DeSmet’s Kalen Garry over a four day span. On Tuesday he hit a pair of three pointers in six seconds to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-57 comeback win. On Thursday he threw down a windmill dunk at Estelline-Hendricks. The following day he capped it off by going for 35 points against Arizona’s Dream City Christian, a nationally ranked high school team that saw several of the nation’s top college prospects taken to school by the DeSmet senior.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

