Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright.(CNN, POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jurors have convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury deliberated for about four days before finding Kim Potter guilty of both counts on Thursday.

Potter, who is white, was a Brooklyn Center police officer when she shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

Potter has said she mistook her handgun for a Taser while she and other officers were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge.

She faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they’d seek a longer term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
The South Dakota Department of Health says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
Brookings man is recovering after escaping a mobile home fire.
Brookings man escapes burning mobile home

Latest News

Blaze fire flame texture background.
Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls
A gavel.
Medtronic pays $400K to settle South Dakota kickback case
Boys & Girls Clubs holiday crafts
Boys & Girls Club winter break activities for kids
Ideas for last minute holiday shopping at local businesses.
Ideas for last minute holiday shopping at local businesses