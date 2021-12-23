Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Firefighters in Sioux Falls have discovered a dead man in a burning vehicle.

Firefighters and police were called to the 100 block of South Indiana Ave. just before 5 a.m. on Thursday for a burning vehicle.

When the fire was put out, they found a man dead inside the vehicle. His name isnt being released.

Police say they are still trying to locate family and are working on surveillance in the area, and speaking with witnesses. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.