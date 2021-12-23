Avera Medical Minute
Medtronic pays $400K to settle South Dakota kickback case

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Minnesota-based Medtronic has agreed to pay $400,000 to South Dakota to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to a neurosurgeon.

The settlement resolves allegations that Medtronic paid for more than 100 social events at a restaurant owned by Dr. Wilson Asfora.

Medtronic allegedly sponsored the events over a nine-year period to persuade Asfora to use Medtronic products.  

The agreement is the latest settlement involving the former Sanford Health neurosurgeon.

Sanford Health had already agreed to pay $20 million to settle its role in the kickback scheme. And, last year Medtronic agreed to pay $9.2 million to the federal government.

