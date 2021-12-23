Avera Medical Minute
Quiet and Mild Through Friday

Wintry Precipitation to Return at times over the Weekend
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The mild and dry stretch of weather will continue through at least Friday evening, but then we’ll see some changes to the forecast in the form of some wintry precipitation just in time for Christmas itself, which could lead to some travel concerns in spots.

TONIGHT: A warm front will have pushed through the area ahead of a low pressure system. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky areawide with some patchy areas of drizzle. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will start to shift more towards the W as a cold front nears. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to upper 30s and could rise in some spots late this evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: The cloud cover will linger around, but we’ll have another mild day despite winds shifting to the W and NW at 5-20 mph. By Friday night, the first of a few waves of lower pressure will bring a slight chance of some light snow or a wintry mix for southeast South Dakota into northern Iowa. An area of snow showers will move in from the west overnight and spread east. Highs will range from around 40 north to the upper 40s and lower 50s southeast. The record high for Sioux Falls is 48 and we have a chance of tying it, possibly breaking it.

SATURDAY: Snow showers are expected during the first half of the day with skies clearing into the afternoon hours. Clouds will once again increase Saturday evening as another wave of low pressure approaches. Snow accumulations will run a trace to an inch south of a Highmore to Clark to Canby line, with 1-3″ north of there. Highs will be colder as well, ranging from 15-20 north to around 30 south.

SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a chance of a snow and wintry mix showers along and south of Highway 14. The better chance looks to be from late Sunday morning through Sunday night, gradually tapering off overnight. Some light accumulations are expected once again. Highs will range from the 20s north to 30s south.

NEXT WEEK: There will be some sporadic chances for light snow early in the week, with more sunshine by the end of the week but the main story will be the much colder settling in. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Monday and Tuesday with single digits and teens for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas, especially north of I-90, will likely see several mornings below zero next week and some mornings even in the teens below zero.

