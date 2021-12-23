SDSU Women roll past Oral Roberts in Tulsa thanks to balanced scoring

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State moved to 2-0 in the Summit League Wednesday evening with a 71-51 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center. Freshman Paige Meyer just missed out on a double-double with 11 points and nine assists for the Jackrabbits.Meyer, Kallie Theisen and Tori Nelson grabbed six rebounds apiece to lead SDSU on the boards.

Paiton Burckhard scored a team-high 14 points and was joined in double figures by Meyer, Tylee Irwin (12) and Nelson (11).The Jackrabbits started hot, going 7-for-9 from the field in the first six minutes of the contest on their way to a 20-0 lead. Burckhard contributed seven points for SDSU in that stretch and the Jacks got six more from Tylee Irwin. Oral Roberts’ first points of the game came at the 3:44 mark, a 3-pointer that sparked a 9-0 run by the Golden Eagles.

Haley Greer ended a four-minute SDSU drought with a block and layup end the quarter 22-9 in favor of the Jacks.SDSU pushed its lead back out to 21 by scoring the first eight points of the second quarter, including back-to-back triples from Burckhard and Lindsey Theuninck . The Jacks maintained their control of the game and led by 19 at the halftime break.State shot 55 percent in the first half and held the Golden Eagles to just five field goals and 19 percent shooting.Nelson hit a trey halfway through the third quarter to put the Jackrabbits up 25, their largest lead of the contest. A 6-2 run for the Golden Eagles to end the period put them back within 20 with 10 minutes to play. ORU trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as it would come in SDSU’s 20-point victory.

Lindsey Theuninck chipped in eight points on 3-for-3 shooting. Myah Selland added five rebounds and four assists to go with seven points. Nelson and Haley Greer had two blocks apiece. The team was 48 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc with 10 3-pointers.The Golden Eagles were led by 18 points and eight rebounds from Tirzah Moore.

NOTES

SDSU connected on 10+ 3-pointers for the third time this season.

Myah Selland has scored in every appearance of her career, a streak of 93 games.

Paiton Burckhard recorded her 500th career rebound in the game. The Jackrabbits now have three active players with 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds (Burckhard, Tylee Irwin Myah Selland ).

The Jackrabbits move to 24-6 in the all-time series and have won 19 consecutive contests.

Tylee Irwin has now played in 134 career games, which ranks fourth all-time for the Jackrabbits.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will return to Brookings to host North Dakota State Thursday, December 30 at 7 p.m. at Frost Arena.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

