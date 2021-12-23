Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU Women roll past Oral Roberts in Tulsa thanks to balanced scoring

Jacks win 2nd straight conference game on the road
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State moved to 2-0 in the Summit League Wednesday evening with a 71-51 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center. Freshman Paige Meyer just missed out on a double-double with 11 points and nine assists for the Jackrabbits.Meyer, Kallie Theisen and Tori Nelson grabbed six rebounds apiece to lead SDSU on the boards.

Paiton Burckhard scored a team-high 14 points and was joined in double figures by Meyer, Tylee Irwin (12) and Nelson (11).The Jackrabbits started hot, going 7-for-9 from the field in the first six minutes of the contest on their way to a 20-0 lead. Burckhard contributed seven points for SDSU in that stretch and the Jacks got six more from Tylee Irwin. Oral Roberts’ first points of the game came at the 3:44 mark, a 3-pointer that sparked a 9-0 run by the Golden Eagles.

Haley Greer ended a four-minute SDSU drought with a block and layup end the quarter 22-9 in favor of the Jacks.SDSU pushed its lead back out to 21 by scoring the first eight points of the second quarter, including back-to-back triples from Burckhard and Lindsey Theuninck . The Jacks maintained their control of the game and led by 19 at the halftime break.State shot 55 percent in the first half and held the Golden Eagles to just five field goals and 19 percent shooting.Nelson hit a trey halfway through the third quarter to put the Jackrabbits up 25, their largest lead of the contest. A 6-2 run for the Golden Eagles to end the period put them back within 20 with 10 minutes to play. ORU trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as it would come in SDSU’s 20-point victory.

Lindsey Theuninck chipped in eight points on 3-for-3 shooting. Myah Selland added five rebounds and four assists to go with seven points. Nelson and Haley Greer had two blocks apiece. The team was 48 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc with 10 3-pointers.The Golden Eagles were led by 18 points and eight rebounds from Tirzah Moore.

NOTES

  • SDSU connected on 10+ 3-pointers for the third time this season.
  • Myah Selland has scored in every appearance of her career, a streak of 93 games.
  • Paiton Burckhard recorded her 500th career rebound in the game. The Jackrabbits now have three active players with 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds (Burckhard, Tylee Irwin, Myah Selland).
  • The Jackrabbits move to 24-6 in the all-time series and have won 19 consecutive contests.
  • Tylee Irwin has now played in 134 career games, which ranks fourth all-time for the Jackrabbits.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will return to Brookings to host North Dakota State Thursday, December 30 at 7 p.m. at Frost Arena.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
A utility worker is in serious, but stable condition after he was pinned under a bucket truck...
Utility worker pinned under truck after crash at Baltic Corner
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
The South Dakota Department of Health says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota

Latest News

Coyotes lose to Kansas City as Gilyard scores 31 for the Roos
Coyotes fall to Roos in men’s hoops at Sanford Coyotes Sports Center
Burckhard leads Jackrabbits to easy win at Oral Roberts
Burckhard leads Jacks to easy win at Oral Roberts
Coyotes lose to Kansas City as Gilyard scores 31 for the Roos
Gilyard's big game is the difference in USD men's loss to Kansas City
Scheierman, Wilson lead Jacks past high-flying Oral Roberts at Frost Arena
SDSU men host Oral Roberts and one of nation’s top scorers Max Abmus