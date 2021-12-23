Shopping locally for your last minute gifts this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have finished their holiday shopping for the year but for anyone still looking there are plenty of places you can go while still shopping locally.

Sticks and Steel has even changed their hours for both Thursday and Friday to help people find the perfect gift while doing their last-minute shopping.

More: Sioux Falls native becomes CEO of Lite Run.

“Frames are always a huge hit with moms so I definitely recommend our magnetic frames but we also have some beautiful handcrafted jewelry as well,” said Sticks and Steel General Manager Melanie Cotton.

Shopping at a small business this holiday season helps the local community.

“It’s what keeps your city vibrant it’s what makes downtown fun you keep money in the community and that just builds on the city that we love,” said Cotton.

Local businesses offer plenty of options for anyone left on your gift list this year including yourself.

We’ve got lots of great options we have some jewelry we’ve got some candles, we’ve got some loungewear, or if you’re like me and you’ve already got all of your gifting done you can also come in and find yourself a little treat with something to wear for the holidays,” said TH Grey Owner Ondrea Stachel.

A good stocking stuffer that also helps local businesses and the community is the downtown gives book.

“We love the Downtown Gives Book it’s such a good way to give back to the community we have a coupon in there for 20% of denim which is awesome because we just got a ton of new denim in so we have a lot of great options to choose from,” said Stachel.

For more information on the Downtown Gives Coupon Book click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.