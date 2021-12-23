Someone You Should Know: New leader of the Good Samaritan Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nathan Schema was always interested in taking care of people. “You know for me, I think it all started back when I was in high school. I started working at a group home and did a little of everything. And I’ll never forget working with those three ladies with developmental disabilities. You know, I was their caregiver. You know from there, I just kind of had a love for health care and a love for serving others. And I think that was nurtured and groomed by all of the nurses in my family, and some of those folks that were also in the field,” said Nathan.

The Fairbault, Minnesota native, would start working at the Good Samaritan Society shortly out of college. Which included stops in New Mexico, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Working his way up.

“Some of the best parts of my day were getting up and serving trays and serving breakfast to those residents. And connecting with staff members and what’s going on day in and day out,” said Nathan.

A new position would lead him to Sioux Falls. And it didn’t take long for those above him to see what kind of hands on leader he was.

“Well Nate, he went to Florida in the face of a category five hurricane a few years ago to lead an evacuation effort for us. And so you have to be the one that no matter what’s going on, you’re the person in the room saying we’ll get through this, what do we need to do.” said retiring CEO Randy Bury.

“I always prided myself on being able to roll up my sleeves. Whether it’s going after carpets one day, or hey the maintenance folks didn’t show up, and we need to go and pull a couple of rooms apart, or move beds around, or mow the lawn. You know, I just always prided myself in hey, let’s figure it out,” said Nathan.

The 39 year old, married father of two boys, would eventually be named the CEO of the Good Samaritan Society. A job he will take over on January 1st.

“You know, as I reflect back, 15-20 years ago, I don’t know that I ever would’ve said, hey I want to be a nursing home administrator, let alone the head of the largest not for profit organization in the country that serves seniors. Number one, I’m just grateful. I’m humbled by the opportunity,” said Nathan.

Retiring CEO Randy Bury knows the right person is replacing him.

“Not everybody has the leadership skills and the personal ability to communicate with people and relate to people. And i really think that Nate’s that total package and i just couldn’t be happier that he’s the person that’s poised to take over,” said Randy.

The soon to be be new man in charge of Good Sam, has goals to take care of an aging population.

“I’ve been blessed to have my grandparents be part of my life. I don’t know that they missed a basketball game. They never missed a football game, and they were integral to my upbringing. So having the opportunity to serve the greatest generation and certainly now the next generation, the baby boomers. You know, their needs look a little different than they have in these last twenty years. And so as I think back to my experiences both in small communities, and large communities, and more urban settings, you know I always tried to foster the culture where hey, were here to serve you, how can I help,” said Nathan.

