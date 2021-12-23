Avera Medical Minute
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year.(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year.

The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned over his arrest by a Houston police officer whom prosecutors have since accused of falsifying his casework.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his death in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Allison Mathis, a public defender in Houston who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute withdraw a “ridiculous farce.”

