Warm Temps to End the Week

Snow by Christmas Day?
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see increasing cloud cover across the region, but it should be a very mild day, especially for this time of year! Highs will range from the upper 30s to near 40 in the northeast, to the low to mid 50s in the southwest. The wind should stay fairly light, as well. There’s a very slight chance of a few sprinkles overnight. Christmas Eve is looking just as nice with highs in the 30s and 40s!

Heading into Friday night, we’ll see increasing chances for some light snow showers, especially in northern parts of the region. Some of that snow could continue into Christmas morning. Accumulations look like they will be minimal, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye on it and let you know if that changes! Highs Christmas will be colder with the 20s and 30s around the region. There’s another slight chance we could see a few snow showers Sunday.

An Arctic blast will be sliding into the region next week. It will bring with it a slight chance for a few flurries early on. High temperatures will drop like a rock down into the teens for most. Morning lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

