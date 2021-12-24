Aberdeen Salvation Army gives out holiday meals

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army of Aberdeen is ensuring that no one goes hungry for the holidays by handing out free meals to the entire community.

Handing out meals during the holidays is a tradition for the Salvation Army, but the pandemic has altered that tradition slightly.

”We are providing meals to go because of COVID, we didn’t want to pack everybody in here like sardines like usual. We’re just letting people drive-through and we’ll give you your meals in a little takeout box,” said Lieutenant April Alvarez of the Aberdeen Salvation Army.

For those that couldn’t make it through the drive-through, delivery service was made available to them.

”We have some people that are in assisted living and have a harder time getting around. We had some other people that just don’t have reliable transportation or don’t have transportation and couldn’t make it out ot go through the drive-through, so we didn’t want to forget them,” said Alvarez.

375 meals were prepared by the Salvation Army Advisory Board and volunteers.

”We’ve got the full fixings. We’ve got turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie and cake for desserts,” said Advisory Board Chairman Tom Meyer.

The meals were available to the entire community, but especially those in need.

”This way for those who don’t have the means to have a nice meal themselves this is just a little something to make available to them,” said Meyer.

The Salvation Army began handing out meals at noon today, and says they won’t stop until all 375 meals are gone.

