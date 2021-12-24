Avera Medical Minute
Flandreau Bakery closing after more than 90 years in business

A staple in the Flandreau community is closing its doors for good.
A staple in the Flandreau community is closing its doors for good.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A staple in the Flandreau community is closing its doors for good.

The Flandreau Bakery is ceasing operations after more than 90 years in business.

In a story you’ll only see on Dakota News Now, photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us to Flandreau to speak with the owners and members of the community who are saying goodbye.

