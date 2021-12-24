Mitchell’s Raml breaks Michael Andrew’s SD record in 200 Meter Freestyle

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This Mitchell 12 year old is making a big splash in the pool this year. In particular last weekend in Sioux City.

That’s when Owen Raml broke a South Dakota State record held by Olympian Michael Andrew who grew up in Aberdeen. But he’s been breaking records all year.

Owen and his coach Clyde Smith knew he had a shot at the 200 Meter Freestyle record and it’s been a goal this season to lower his time by enough to put his name into the record books.

Owen Raml, Mitchell swimmer says, ”I kind of started this season, started working a little harder, pushing towards there and then I swam last weekend and tried to get it and I got it this year.”

Clyde Smith, Mitchell/Huron Swim Coach says, ”The reality is that he’s broken 3 state records this year. I know one was Paul Gordon from Sioux Falls in the 500 freestyle and he also broke the 400 IM record. So I think we are just looking for what’s that next one we’re close to. What’s the next one that we can put his name in the record books for.”

Owen is having a great year in the pool. We’ll have more on him Monday when he is our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.