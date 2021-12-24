Avera Medical Minute
More All-American teams for SDSU’s Pierre Strong, Jr.

Strong now named to 5 All-American teams
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr. earned spots on two more Football Championship Subdivision All-America teams Wednesday, repeating as a first-team selection by the American Football Coaches Association and also claiming a spot on the Athlon Sports honor squad.A senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong leads the FCS with 1,686 rushing yards - an average of 112.4 yards per game - and scored 18 touchdowns.

He reached the 100-yard mark nine times during the 2021 season and averaged more than seven yards per carry. Strong also three for four touchdowns during the recently completed season. Strong also has been named to All-America first teams selected by the Associated Press, HERO Sports and Stats Perform.

In addition, Jackrabbit tight end Tucker Kraft received All-America accolades from Athlon Sports. A sophomore from Timber Lake, Kraft ranked second on the team with 65 catches and 780 receiving yards, while adding six touchdowns. He caught at least two passes in all 15 games and went over the century mark for receiving yards in three contests.Kraft previously received first-team All-America recognition from HERO Sports and Stats Perform, along with second-team honors from the Associated Press.

South Dakota State matched the school record for wins in a season by posting an 11-4 overall record during the 2021 season. The Jackrabbits made their 10th consecutive FCS playoff appearance and advanced to the national semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons.

Story courtesy SDSU Athletics

