Northwestern’s Cade Moser named 1st team Associated press All-American

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Three Raiders landed on the 2021 Associated Press (AP) All-America team, highlighted by Cade Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley Community) who garnered First Team honors.

As stated by the AP release, “The AP NAIA All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Friday and was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjunction with (College Sports Information Directors of America) COSIDA.”

For the third consecutive season, head coach Matt McCarty is picking up a First Team All-American in any award-giving organization.

Cade Moser – First Team All-American (WR)

Adding to his National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) accolades earlier this month, Moser is picking up more All-American accolades for his play at wide receiver this season. He led the team with 1,504 receiving yards on 81 receptions, and bringing in a new single-season program record 21 touchdowns. “Cade was dominant this season,” commented McCarty. “He was able to change games with his play at receiver.”

Now as the season is at a complete end, Moser sat the top in the nation in multiple receiving categories. He finished second the nation in total receiving yards (1,504), while sitting second in touchdown receptions (21). Sitting fifth in total receptions (81) and sixth in yards per game (107.4). He was named a Second Team Wide Receiver by the NAIA and AFCA earlier this month, on top of his First Team All-Conference honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Brett Moser – Second Team All-American (DL)

Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley Community) is picking up his first-career All-American nod this season. He recorded 50 total tackles on the season with 29 of them being solo tackles on the line, as he was instrumental to the Raider rush defense that was top-10 nationally, holding opponents to just 92.6 rushing yards per contest.

“Brett was the heart and soul of our defense. He was the heart and soul of our defense,” said McCarty on Moser’s play this season. “He was very disruptive on the D-Line all season and played especially well in the playoffs.”

He also sat second on the team with eight tackles for loss for a combined 44 yards lost, while also recording five sacks to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. In the passing game, he was credited with one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries.

Noah Van’t Hof – Second Team All-American (DB)

Van’t Hof (Sr., Lester, Iowa/West Lyon) picks up his second Second Team All-American honors this season, earning the same honors from the NAIA and AFCA earlier this month. He sat second on the team in tackles with 78 tackles (48 solo). He recorded three tackles for loss, for a total loss of seven yards. In the passing game, he had one interception and four pass breakups. “Noah was a steady presence for our defense,” said McCarty. “He helped that group be one of the best in the nation.” Van’t Hof has earned back-to-back All-American honors from both the NAIA and the AFCA, after being named a Second Team honoree this past spring by both organizations. This honor marks his first from the Associated Press. He adds to his list of accomplishments this season, after being named a First Team All-Conference performer in the GPAC, as well as being named CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District.This year’s AP All-American honorees marks the first for the Raiders since the 2019 season. C. Moser joins fellow wide out Shane Solberg as the most recent AP First Team All-Americans in the Raiders prolific passing attack.

