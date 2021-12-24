Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One More Nice Day

Wintry Precip Christmas, Sunday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover today. Highs will be in the 40s for most of us, but we will start to see temperatures drop up north and out west as the wind switches to the northwest and colder air starts to spill into the region. Overnight, we’ll start to see some snow develop in central and northern South Dakota and spread east.

Chances of light snow will linger into Christmas morning, especially up to the north. High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s and 30s across the region. Another round of snow will move through the region Sunday and we could see a little mixed precip with that. Overall, highest snowfall amounts this weekend will be along and north of Highway 12 where some people could see one to three inches of snow, locally up to four inches. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s and 30s.

Next week, we’ll see some much cooler air move into the region. Highs will be tanking and falling into the single digits to the north with most of us in the teens. Morning lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Blaze fire flame texture background.
Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Brookings man is recovering after escaping a mobile home fire.
Brookings man escapes burning mobile home
The South Dakota Department of Health says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Quiet and Mild Through Friday
Snow and Rain/Snow Christmas Day
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm Temps to End the Week
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild End to Week