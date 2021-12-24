One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover today. Highs will be in the 40s for most of us, but we will start to see temperatures drop up north and out west as the wind switches to the northwest and colder air starts to spill into the region. Overnight, we’ll start to see some snow develop in central and northern South Dakota and spread east.

Chances of light snow will linger into Christmas morning, especially up to the north. High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s and 30s across the region. Another round of snow will move through the region Sunday and we could see a little mixed precip with that. Overall, highest snowfall amounts this weekend will be along and north of Highway 12 where some people could see one to three inches of snow, locally up to four inches. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s and 30s.

Next week, we’ll see some much cooler air move into the region. Highs will be tanking and falling into the single digits to the north with most of us in the teens. Morning lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

