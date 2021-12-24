Precipitation Chances to Return Over the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have so far fared pretty well weather wise this week and we’ll have one more relatively quiet night ahead, but chances for snow and wintry mix showers return to the forecast for the weekend, which could cause some travel problems in spots.

TONIGHT: Conditions look to remain mostly quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray snow shower could be possible southeast of Mitchell and Brookings as a low tracks further south. A band of snow will move through from west to east overnight into Saturday morning as a low pressure moves through. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph, shifting E overnight. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow showers will be around during the morning hours, but skies will quickly clear into the afternoon hours. Clouds will increase again Saturday night as the next storm system develops down to our south. Snow accumulations will run a trace to an inch for most spots, but 1-4″ is expected north of a Faith to Milbank line. Winds will be variable at 5-15 mph. Highs will range from the teens north to the lower 30s south.

SUNDAY: Another swath of snow is expected throughout the day into Sunday night as a decently strong low pressure tracks towards the area. Areas along and south of Highway 14 and I-90 could have a chance of seeing some freezing rain or sleet mixing in with the snow. It’s possible that roads could become slick and snow-covered, so keep that in mind if you have travel plans. Snow accumulations will run a trace to 2″ south, with areas north of there seeing 2-5″. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with a breezy E to SE wind.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: We’ll remain dry with some sunshine Monday, but once again clouds increase Monday and there will be yet another chance for snow showers heading into Tuesday. We are still several days out with this system, so we’ll continue to monitor that closely, but as of now, this system could bring some light snow accumulations. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. Lows Monday night will be in the single digits and teens, but expect lows to drop below zero Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The weather looks to remain quiet to round out the week and heading into the new year. There could be a few isolated snow showers at times, but expect mostly dry conditions as of now. It’ll be a very cold day Wednesday with highs ranging from the single digits below north to 5-10 above south. Temperatures moderate a bit Thursday and Friday, then turning colder for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.