SDSU men say home fans really made the difference in win over Oral Roberts

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an early Christmas present for Eric Henderson’s Jackrabbits last night at Frost Arena.

They hosted a very talented Oral Roberts team that beat them in the Summit League tournament last year and went on to make the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Zeke Mayo played well starting in place of Noah Freidel who did not see the floor. Baylor Scheierman had his typical productive night as he was raining in three’s.

And he had to be on his game because Max Abmus is one of the top players in the country. And he showed why last night.

But Charlie Easley held him to 19 points which was huge and he was also on target on the offensive end as the Jacks went on to win 82-76.

The Jacks defense was clearly the key and it has been much-improved now that conference play is underway.

But the home crowd also made a big difference.

Charlie Easley, SDSU Sophomore Guard says, ”It was awesome. It definitely helped us and brought energy the whole time and you need that on spurts where you don’t have much going for you to keep you energized and keep going.”

Eric Henderson, SDSU Head Coach says, ”Thankful that we were at home. I though our support from the fans and the community was terrific. They certainly brought a lot of energy for us so it was just a great way to go into a little bit of a Christmas break.”

The Jacks will have a few days off for the Christmas break before resuming the Summit League schedule December 30th at North Dakota State.

