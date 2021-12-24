Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU men say home fans really made the difference in win over Oral Roberts

Home court advantage is huge at Frost Arena
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an early Christmas present for Eric Henderson’s Jackrabbits last night at Frost Arena.

They hosted a very talented Oral Roberts team that beat them in the Summit League tournament last year and went on to make the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Zeke Mayo played well starting in place of Noah Freidel who did not see the floor. Baylor Scheierman had his typical productive night as he was raining in three’s.

And he had to be on his game because Max Abmus is one of the top players in the country. And he showed why last night.

But Charlie Easley held him to 19 points which was huge and he was also on target on the offensive end as the Jacks went on to win 82-76.

The Jacks defense was clearly the key and it has been much-improved now that conference play is underway.

But the home crowd also made a big difference.

Charlie Easley, SDSU Sophomore Guard says, ”It was awesome. It definitely helped us and brought energy the whole time and you need that on spurts where you don’t have much going for you to keep you energized and keep going.”

Eric Henderson, SDSU Head Coach says, ”Thankful that we were at home. I though our support from the fans and the community was terrific. They certainly brought a lot of energy for us so it was just a great way to go into a little bit of a Christmas break.”

The Jacks will have a few days off for the Christmas break before resuming the Summit League schedule December 30th at North Dakota State.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
The South Dakota Department of Health says the case is a man in his 20′s out of Minnehaha County.
Omicron variant detected in South Dakota
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Blaze fire flame texture background.
Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Stampede veteran JP Turner loves the team's chemistry
Stampede veteran Turner loves the team’s chemistry
12 year old Mitchell swimmer having record-breaking season
Mitchell’s Raml breaks Michael Andrew’s SD record in 200 Meter Freestyle
More All-American honors for SDSU's Pierre Strong, Jr.
More All-American teams for SDSU’s Pierre Strong, Jr.
Northwestern's Cade Moser is 1st Team AP All-American
Northwestern’s Cade Moser named 1st team Associated press All-American