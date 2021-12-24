Stampede veteran Turner loves the team’s chemistry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede are on their Christmas break and will return having played much better hockey of late.

JP Turner is one of the returning veterans and he liked what he saw from the very beginning with this team. And was excited about his role to be a leader of the squad. And he likes his guys.

JP Turner, Stampede Forward says, ”I think what you guys see on the ice is only half of it. In the locker room and when we’re hanging out we have an awesome group of guys. We’re really close and chemistry gets built every day and everyone has a good time with each other. When we get on the ice it’s time to work hard and we challenge each other and we have both ends of that totem poll. We really get along great while we push each other and compete and go at it in practice so I think that’s what’s going to make our team good and help build a chemistry.”

And it doesn’t hurt having a Sioux Falls native in Easton Zueger on the roster either. All of that is translating to more wins as the chemistry builds.

