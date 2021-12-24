Tiny Home Village is on track to begin construction next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Veteran Community Project exists to fill in the gaps of the federal services for veterans, and the tiny home villages they create help play a key part.

Jason Kander the VCP President of National Expansion says the backing behind the project here in Sioux Falls, has been like nothing else.

“They made it so that we already had the people we needed to talk to, to get the answers to the questions we had, or just to start getting things done, so it has been a really accelerated starting process in Sioux Falls as a result of that,” said Kander.

Community support for this project is key because that is what the tiny home village is all about.

“This is going to be Sioux Falls project; this is not Veterans Community Project headquartered in Kansas City coming in to just do this,” said Kander. “This is going to be staffed by people in Sioux Falls, it’s going to be serving veterans in the Sioux Falls Area and it’s going to be built and financed by people and organizations in the city.”

The VCP is getting donations from many organizations and individuals to help provide veterans with a home, the Stone Group Architects are one of the latest groups to provide that helping hand.

“I’m a veteran, a service-disabled veteran myself, we do a lot of VA (Veterans Affairs) healthcare throughout the United States, so it is just a perfect alignment for us to talk the talk and walk the walk with some of our projects,” said Todd Stone, Stone Group Architects Owner.

Their thought process in donating to the VCP is simply to help as many veterans as possible.

“There are 20 veterans that commit suicide every day, there are 60 homeless veterans in Sioux Falls, those are just numbers that don’t sit well with us,” said Stone.

With all the support they have gotten, the tiny home village is on track to start construction next year.

“We are on track to begin in 2022, how quickly everything comes to fruition and how quickly we’re able to start serving veterans really comes down to how quickly the funds are raised,” said Kander.

More information on the VCP and to donate can be found by clicking here.

