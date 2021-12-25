Brandon Knight talks about what being with Skyforce means before getting called up to Dallas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce lost a key player to the NBA before Wednesday night’s game. Brandon Knight who’s an NBA veteran signed a 10-day “Hardship Provision” with the Dallas Mavericks.

Before he left we talked to him about what he felt his role as a veteran would be with the Skyforce.

Knight says, ”To continue to develop as an individual, to grow as a leader and most importantly to win. And even more importantly than winning is just to really pour into the guys around me. Whether they be coaches, players or the community. Just really pouring into people while I’m here and really taking advantage of my surroundings and like I said, I’m here to give. Give my time my energy my effort to the guys and the community and just build up everything around me. That’s really what I’m here for.”

And when you do all those things it quite often leads to another chance in the NBA. So Brandon Knight was truly leading by example while he was in Sioux Falls.

Knight was picked by the Detroit Pistons in 2011 and has played in 446 NBA games during his career. He was averaging 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game with the Skyforce this season.

