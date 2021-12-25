Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon Knight talks about what being with Skyforce means before getting called up to Dallas

NBA veteran gets 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce lost a key player to the NBA before Wednesday night’s game. Brandon Knight who’s an NBA veteran signed a 10-day “Hardship Provision” with the Dallas Mavericks.

Before he left we talked to him about what he felt his role as a veteran would be with the Skyforce.

Knight says, ”To continue to develop as an individual, to grow as a leader and most importantly to win. And even more importantly than winning is just to really pour into the guys around me. Whether they be coaches, players or the community. Just really pouring into people while I’m here and really taking advantage of my surroundings and like I said, I’m here to give. Give my time my energy my effort to the guys and the community and just build up everything around me. That’s really what I’m here for.”

And when you do all those things it quite often leads to another chance in the NBA. So Brandon Knight was truly leading by example while he was in Sioux Falls.

Knight was picked by the Detroit Pistons in 2011 and has played in 446 NBA games during his career. He was averaging 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game with the Skyforce this season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaze fire flame texture background.
Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls
Tiny Home Village is on track to begin construction next year
Tiny Home Village is on track to begin construction next year
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
A staple in the Flandreau community is closing its doors for good.
Flandreau Bakery closing after more than 90 years in business

Latest News

Eric Henderson discusses why Noah Freidel didn't play against ORU
Hendo talks about Freidel’s absence Wednesday night for SDSU
Eric Henderson discusses why Noah Freidel didn't play against ORU
SDSU's Eric Henderson discusses why Noah Freidel didn't play against ORU
Skyforce lose veteran leader Brandon Knight to NBA
Skyforce lose veteran leader Brandon Knight to Dallas Mavericks
Kasib Powell is excited to share his professional experiences with Skyforce players
Kasib Powell wants to share experience with his Skyforce players