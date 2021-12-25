DeSmet boys motivated to win another state title for this year’s team

DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs are really good again as we saw recently at the Sanford Pentagon when they almost upset one of the nation’s best high school teams.

They finally broke through last March with the first state title since 1987 and many of the same guys are back led by Kalen Garry. So are they motivated by trying to make it 2 straight?

We asked head coach Jeff Gruenhagen. The Bulldogs head coach says, ”And I know that’s their resolve that they came out with that they want to get back to that championship game and try to win that title for this year’s team. Not even to repeat two years in a row but because that group of guys and those seniors that’s what they want to do and they want to lead those underclassmen into being able to keep that tradition going and show them how they get it done.”

The Bulldogs had quite a week when they made that dramatic rally at Clark Willow Lake in the final seconds.

They also looked great against DRSM on Monday. But the show these guys put on at the Pentagon was pretty amazing.

