Holidays come alive in Deadwood

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deadwood is known for year-round entertainment, and some family-friendly activities will be around for this holiday season. Staff from the Chamber of Commerce are bringing that magic within the historic town and outside of it in the famed Black Hills. Executive Director Lee Harstad says they are hoping for a little more snow in the near future, but that has not stopped people from visiting Outlaw Square among other venues.

